Former correctional officer found unresponsive in jail cell, dies following arrest over child porn accusations

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections say one of its officers has been fired following an arrest over child porn-related accusations.

On Feb. 22, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed 26-year-old Kevin Stanley Driscoll was found unresponsive in his jail cell with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, he was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security after a search revealed two personal e-mail accounts and two electronic storage devices containing explicit images of children.

ADJC officials say Driscoll, who was hired on March 7, 2018, was terminated effective immediately.

FOX 10 obtained court documents in connection with the case. He was arrested at his home in Glendale at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Driscoll admitted to using two e-mail addresses to receive, distribute, and store child porn images and video. They also say Driscoll admitted to using online storage services like Mega and Dropbox to receive, distribute, and store child porn.

Officials say Driscoll has two daughters, one an infant and one a four-year-old. Multiple files depicting children in that age range were reportedly found on Driscoll's online storage accounts.

Advertisement

ADJC officials say there is no indication that the crimes Driscoll is accused of involved the use of state resources. They also say there's no indication that the alleged crimes happened at ADJC facility, or involved people in ADJC custody.

Officials with the sheriff's office say, "Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Jail Crimes detectives are investigating the incident which is standard procedure with any major jail incidents to include inmate deaths. This incident is being investigated as a death investigation"