Former city of Atlanta official sentenced to prison on wire, tax fraud charges

A former top-ranking official at Atlanta City Hall has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges of wire and tax fraud.

Larry Scott pleaded guilty to a county of wire fraud and a count of tax fraud.

Larry Scott, who had served as Director of Contract Compliance for the City of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax fraud in Sept. of 2019.

The U.S. Attorney's Office had filed charges accusing Scott of setting up an outside consulting company called Cornerstone Management Group where he made "$220,000 as Cornerstone's business manager" between 2012 and 2017, at the same time he held several positions with the city.

RELATED: Former city of Atlanta official pleads guilty to federal charges

The City of Atlanta's Code of Ethics requires employees to disclose all positions of employment, including a description and nature of the business.

But Scott never disclosed the job or the money to the city as required by city code, the charges alleged. Instead, the U.S. Attorney said he electronically filed six false Financial Disclosure Statements from 2012 to 2017.

FOX 5 I-Team Senior Reporter Dale Russell reports Cornerstone U.S. Management Group was formed by Scott and Crystal Reed, who is the wife of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's brother Tracy.

Advertisement

“Based on his executive-level positions, Scott was trusted to serve the citizens of Atlanta. By failing to disclose his own business interests, however, Scott betrayed the program he was charged to protect – and, as a result, tarnished the integrity of Atlanta’s disadvantaged business program,” U.S. Attorney Byung KJ. "BJay" Pak said in a statement.

After pleading guilty, Scott was sentenced to two years in prison with three years of supervised release to follow afterward. The former official has been ordered to pay around $125,000 in restitution.