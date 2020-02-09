Flash Flood Watch to go into effect Wednesday night

Wednesday brings fewer showers before the threat of flash flooding and severe weather returns late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail Wednesday with scattered showers developing. Rainfall totals should generally be light, especially compared to recent days. This reduces the threat of any new flooding or flash flooding on the short term.

However, that changes Wednesday night. From 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect across far north Georgia (where rainfall totals will be highest).

After midnight and going through the early morning hours of Thursday, a line of storms will sweep through north Georgia and metro Atlanta. This line of storms can bring heavy downpours and strong winds. Some storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. With saturated soils, even non-severe storms could bring down trees. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

The storms will begin to clear Thursday afternoon, setting us up for sunny, dry, but cooler days Friday and Saturday with lows near freezing and highs near 50 degrees.

