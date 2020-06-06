Five-year-old in coma after DeKalb County hit and run

A five-year-old boy has been in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital for nearly a week.

"The doctor, he don't know, when he wake up,” a cousin told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

What keeps the family going during this stressful time is remembering Roy's inviting personality.

"He loved everything. When he look at people passing, he say ‘hey,’” his cousin described as we interviewed the family Saturday afternoon.

On May 31, DeKalb County Police said the family of six was riding bikes at North Dekalb Mall when someone driving a stolen SUV struck them.

The family said the child was severely injured.

It was the family's first time riding in that area.

"Every night me cry," his father explained.

On Friday, deputies arrested 23-year-old Tyrus Webster for the hit-and-run.

However, the family asked that we not identify them because they are still afraid.

On top of the stress about Roy's recovery, the family is also overwhelmed with having to pay for his hospital bills and medication.

"No open the restaurant right now. Maybe later. My brother is in coma, we can't work,” the cousin explained.

The family owns a restaurant but most of them can't return because they are also recovering from their injuries.

If you would like to help the family, click here.