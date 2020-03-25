First date ends in a shoot out for an Atlanta man

A man got into a shootout with a would-be robber inside his home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

According to police, it all started after he met a woman on a dating website.

"We got the call in reference to a person shot in the 1400 block of Sherrie Lane around 2:30 a.m.," Captain F. Turker said. "Once we arrived we found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg."

According to police, the man invited the woman over. When she got there, she had a friend with her.

"Shortly after the women arrived, a man armed with a rifle snuck inside," Captain Turner said. "He was startled by the homeowner's dog and that's when the homeowner grabbed his gun and the two started shooting."

According to police, the two women and the would-be robber took off.

"The victim told us he believes one of the women may have also been hit by a bullet," Captain Turner said.

Police are searching for the two women and the would-be robber.

"This was a set up and we will be following leads to find out who these people are," Captain Turner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.