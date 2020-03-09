First coronavirus death in Bay Area; Santa Clara County woman in her 60s

Health officials on Monday confirmed the first death in the Bay Area tied to the coronavirus.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the patient was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks and was the third case reported in Santa Clara County. However, she was the first person in the county to have caught the virus without any known history of international travel or contact with an infected person, authorities said.

The woman died at El Camino Hospital on Monday morning.

"This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo extended condolences to the woman's family after news of her passing. He said her death is, "more confirmation we need to redouble our efforts to test and prevent the spread."

As it stands now, there are 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County.

The woman's death marks the second person in California to have died from the illness. On March 4, Placer County Public Health confirmed the death of a 71-year-old man who was likely exposed to the virus on board the Grand Princess cruise ship.