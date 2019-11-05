First CFP rankings released; Georgia ranked 6th

The College Football Playoff selection committee's first rankings of the season have been released and Georgia fans have something to be excited about.

The Bulldogs are ranked 6 in the Nov. 5 rankings.

Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot followed by LSU, Alabama, and Penn State rounding out the top 4.

Defending national champion and undefeated Clemson comes in at No. 5.

This is, of course, just the first of several rankings. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee's initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff's five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

Georgia's loss to the 4-5 Gamecocks is considered the worst loss among the top-ranked teams. They won 20-17 in overtime at Sanford Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report