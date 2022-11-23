Firefighters respond to blaze at Clayton County apartment complex

article

Firefighters in Clayton County responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is on Rex Road east of Clayton State University, as well as Forest Park and Morrow middle schools and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

Officials haven't provided information about injuries or what started the fire.

SKYFOX flew over the apartment complex and saw severe damage to the roof and top floor of at least one building. There was heavy smoke while ladder trucks tried to extinguish the fire from above.

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire in Clayton County on Nov. 23, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

