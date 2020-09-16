Firefighters: Rescue underway after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Firefighters are working to rescue people trapped inside a home after a tree fell on an Atlanta home on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Linda Way SW near Avenida Street SW. Atlanta firefighter said they believe several people were trapped in the home because of the tree and at least one person may be actually trapped under the tree itself.

One person was able to escape on their own, firefighters said and a second had to be rescued. A third person was not accounted for.

It was not immediately clear about injuries.

Firefighters said they were working to stabilize the tree and the home. Firefighters also said power lines were down on the home.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was weather-related.

