Firefighters: Rescue underway after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 6:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Firefighters: Rescue underway after large tree falls on SW Atlanta home

Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Firefighters are working to rescue people trapped inside a home after a tree fell on an Atlanta home on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Linda Way SW near Avenida Street SW. Atlanta firefighter said they believe several people were trapped in the home because of the tree and at least one person may be actually trapped under the tree itself.

One person was able to escape on their own, firefighters said and a second had to be rescued. A third person was not accounted for.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

It was not immediately clear about injuries.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Firefighters said they were working to stabilize the tree and the home. Firefighters also said power lines were down on the home.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was weather-related.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.