Firefighters battle massive blaze at South Fulton condos, 2 rescued

Firefighters from several jurisdictions are on the scene of a massive apartment fire in South Fulton Wednesday afternoon where two people had to be rescued.

South Fulton Fire Deputy Chief Jack Butler said the blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. at the Camelot Condos located in the 5600 block of Old National Highway.

The chief said two people had to be rescued after becoming trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters from South Fulton, Union City, and College Park all responded. About 25 firefighters in all.

Once crews have extinguished all the hotspots, investigators will be sent in to determine the cause.

There have been no reports of serious injuries.

