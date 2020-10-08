Firefighters battle fire at Doraville apartment

article

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in Doraville Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Alderwood Trail apartments located at 2947 N. DeKalb Drive. Fire officials said they are fighting the fire from the outside due to the intensity.

Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Doraville on Oct. 8, 2020. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. as firefighters battled the blaze.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an apartment fire in Doraville on Oct. 8, 2020. (FOX 5)

There were no reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear how many people were left homeless following the fire.

