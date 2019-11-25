Firefighter: Massive Cobb County house fire sparked by car fire

article

Firefighters in Cobb County said a vehicle sparked a massive house fire Monday afternoon.

It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the 4000 Woodland Brooke. Cobb County firefighters arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

A full alarm was struck with several additional units responding to assist.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene a little after 4 p.m. and saw flames shooting up about 30 feet into the air. Firefighters were battling the blaze from the outside.

There were no reports of injuries.