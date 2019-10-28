Fight over Covington sterilizing plant goes to court Monday

The fight over a sterilizing plant's ethylene oxide emissions heads to court Monday with a temporary restraining order hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Newton County Courthouse.

The state attorney general, governor and environmental regulators filed a legal motion last week calling on a judge to halt the sterilizing processes at the Becton Dickinson plant in Covington.

"It means they are going to court to get a stop junction on them until further controls can be proved before we let them reopen," Mayor Ronnie Johnston explained.

This comes after air testing results showed elevated levels of EtO, a known carcinogen that has been associated with cancer and reproductive issues.

But in court documents, BD contends it "has already implemented the corrective measures EPD [requested]," following the discovery of elevated EtO levels that took ten days to report to the state.

BD isn't the only medical sterilization plant under fire for its EtO emissions. Sterigenics in Smyrna closed earlier this year, sparking concern from some medical device associations.

The president of MedAdva called the closures in Illinois and Georgia alarming, putting more than one billion medical devices at risk.