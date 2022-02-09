Deputies: Fight breaks out at Monroe County basketball tournament

Deputies are investigating a fight that broke out at a basketball tournament in Monroe County Monday.

Officials say at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the fight started at Mary Persons High School, which is located on the 300 block of Montpelier Avenue in Forsyth, Georgia.

According to investigators, the fight was between members of the Upson Lee girls basketball team and Jackson cheerleaders. No students from Mary Persons High School were involved in the fight.

Officials have not said what led up to the fight or how many people were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-262-1144.

