FBI searching for man who may know child sexual assault victim

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may have critical information that could help find a victim in an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Law enforcement officials shared a photo of the person of interest, known only as John Doe 44, on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the initial video of John Doe 44 with a child was first discovered by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. Forensic investigation into the data, shows the files were made before November 2018.

The unidentified man is described as a white male with light brown hair who was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

