Fayette County health officials confirm West Nile virus cases

The Brief Health officials confirmed West Nile virus in Fayette County and are encouraging residents to take precautions. Most infected people show no symptoms, but the virus can cause fever, body aches or severe neurological illness in rare cases. The health department is distributing free mosquito repellent to local residents.



Health officials confirmed West Nile virus in Fayette County, prompting local authorities to advise residents on preventative measures and offer free repellent.

What we know:

The Fayette County Health Department notified residents that West Nile virus has been detected in the community.

The virus spreads primarily through bites from infected mosquitoes.

While most infected people show no symptoms, some experience fever, headache, body aches or a skin rash. In rare cases, West Nile virus can cause serious neurological illness.

What you can do:

Health officials advise residents to take the following steps to limit exposure:

Use EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity from dusk through dawn.

Empty and clean water-holding containers—such as buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths and clogged gutters—at least once a week.

Repair window and door screens, keeping doors closed when possible.

Contact the local health department to report persistent standing water or high mosquito activity.

Free mosquito repellent is available at the Fayette County Health Department office. Anyone experiencing symptoms like high fever, severe headache, confusion, stiff neck or muscle weakness after mosquito exposure should seek immediate medical attention.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not disclosed the specific location within the county where the virus was detected or the total number of confirmed cases.