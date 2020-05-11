A family in Canada invented the “hug glove” in order to give their grandma hugs on Mother’s Day and it is precious.

Carolyn Ellis, who lives in Guelph, Ontario, was not going to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from giving her mom a hug on Mother’s Day. She and her husband, Andrew, devised a safe way to do it, using what he called a “hug glove.”

It consists of a plastic sheet with sleeves in it to allow hugs while preventing direct contact. Video recorded by Andrew shows Carolyn and their kids trying it out the new invention with grandma in their backyard.

Ellis said her mother “is usually a great support for us with our boys” and had been struggling with not hugging them for the past couple of months.

“I thought of this idea while we are all self-isolating during the coronavirus threat,” she told Storyful. “We wanted to help my mom out as much as we can to make sure she is staying healthy and well.”

Ellis said her husband also wanted to give her the gift of a good snuggle with her mother, describing it as the “best gift ever!”

“We were all in tears!” she said.