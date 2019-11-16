Family, friends saying goodbye at funeral of murdered Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a murdered Clark Atlanta University student Saturday.

The funeral for 21-year-old Alexis Crawford will take place Saturday afternoon in her hometown in Athens. For four hours Friday night, hundreds of people filed inside Athens' Hill Chapel Baptist Church to pay their respects to the college student.

At the viewing, Shania Thomas told FOX 5 her cousin and childhood friend was "always smiling."

"Like every time you saw her she was smiling. Her teeth, her dimples, that's what you will remember the most," Thomas said.

The 20-year-old learned about what happened to Crawford while she was at school at Middle Georgia State University.

"She didn't deserve that," Thomas said. "She was too good of a person to experience what she went through."

Crawford's body was found by Atlanta police in a DeKalb County park along Columbia Drive Friday, Nov. 8, one week after her family reported her missing. Police have charged the victim's friend and roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, with the 21-year-old's disturbing murder.

Family spokesperson Rev. Markel Hutchins said that family and friends are still in disbelief.

"We never know the life circumstances or situations we'll face, but somehow, someway, we've got to figure out how to hold ourselves together and hold each other together and that's what I think the Athens community is doing," Hutchins said.

Now on Saturday, family and friends are preparing to say goodbye to a life cut short.

The funeral service will be held at Cornerstone Church Athens located at 4680 Lexington Road in Athens at noon.