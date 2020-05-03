Family desperate to find a man who was last seen at Grady Memorial Hospital

Family and friends of 73-year-old James Brittian Sr. are asking for help to locate him.

His daughter, Carissa Fields, said Brittian walked out of Grady Memorial Hospital Friday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Atlanta Police issued a Mattie's Call for Brittian.

Fields said Brittian was flown from Franklin to Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a stroke.

Fields said she was planning to pick her father up and take him home Friday afternoon. She called to check up on him Friday morning but was told by hospital staff her father walked out.

Fields said his current condition only adds to their desperation.

"It affected his cognition and his ability to speak. He has global aphasia, which means he couldn't comprehend what was being said to him and he couldn't make out sentences. He couldn't see well out of the right side of his eye," Fields said.

Brittian is six feet tall, about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, jeans and glasses.

"My dad, he's a God-fearing, Christian man, loves everybody. He's a Vietnam veteran. He's just the best person you'd ever meet. We just want him home," Fields said.

Since Friday, Fields and other family members and friends have organized their own search party.

They are driving to Atlanta from the Newnan and Franklin areas to walk around, hand out flyers, go into businesses and shelters.

Fields is asking people to please call Atlanta Police if they spot him or have any information.

FOX 5 reached out to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not hear back.