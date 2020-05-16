Family asking for birthday cards for Georgia veteran battling COVID-19

article

Family members are asking people from across the country to send birthday cards to a Georgia WWII and Korean War veteran who is battling COVID-19.

Bill Darby is going to turn 100 years old on June 2.

After being a Marine in both WWII and the Korean War, his family say Darby left the Marines with "flying colors" and began working at a factory in Detroit and building houses.

Darby eventually moved back to Welaska, Georgia in Cherokee County, where he continued to build houses for over 30 years.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

His family says Darby loves to make people laugh and has a mind that can remember anything. He still loves hunting and old cars.

Recently diagnosed with COVID-19, Darby is now fighting the virus at Canton Nursing Rehabilitation Center. His family thinks cards sent to "Uncle Bill" would be an amazing gift to help his recovery and celebrate his milestone birthday in a big way.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

If you want to help Darby with a car, please send cards to:

Canton Nursing Home Attn: Alfred William Darby, Room 205, 321 Hospital Road, Canton, Georgia 30114.