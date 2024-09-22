Fall & holiday in mero Atlanta
September:
ATLANTA - North Georgia State Fair – Marietta
When: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5, 2024 (extends into early November)
What: One of the largest fairs in the region, with carnival rides, concerts, and livestock shows.
More Info
October:
Georgia Mountain Fall Festival – Hiawassee
When: Oct. 11-19
What: Features arts and crafts, carnival rides, live performances, and more.
More Info
Georgia Apple Festival – Ellijay
When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
What: Celebrate apples with arts, crafts, and live demonstrations.
More Info
Gold Rush Days Festival – Dahlonega
When: Oct. 19-20
What: Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors celebrate Dahlonega's gold history.
More Info
Sorghum Festival – Blairsville
When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20
What: Includes sorghum syrup making, live bluegrass music, and crafts.
More Info
November:
Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival – Calvary
When: Nov. 2
What: Mule shows, arts, crafts, and Southern food.
More Info
Chastain Park Arts Festival – Atlanta
When: Nov. 4-5
What: Fine arts festival featuring local and regional artists, live music, and food.
More Info
December:
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights
- When: Nov. 28 - Dec. 23, 2024 (Select nights)
- Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
- What: A festive light display with holiday-themed activities, perfect for the whole family.
- More Info((
North Georgia Holiday Spectacular
- When: Dec. 20-23, 2024
- Where: The Colonnade Theatre, Ringgold
- What: A high-energy musical production featuring singers, dancers, and festive performances.
- More Info(
Christmas Jubilee & Parade of Lights
- When: Dec. 8, 2024
- Where: Woodstock
- What: A parade followed by a holiday market and festive performances.
- More Info(