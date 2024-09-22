Fall & holiday in mero Atlanta

September:

North Georgia State Fair – Marietta

When: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5, 2024 (extends into early November)

What: One of the largest fairs in the region, with carnival rides, concerts, and livestock shows.

October:

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival – Hiawassee

When: Oct. 11-19

What: Features arts and crafts, carnival rides, live performances, and more.

Georgia Apple Festival – Ellijay

When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20

What: Celebrate apples with arts, crafts, and live demonstrations.

Gold Rush Days Festival – Dahlonega

When: Oct. 19-20

What: Over 300 art and craft exhibitors and food vendors celebrate Dahlonega's gold history.

Sorghum Festival – Blairsville

When: Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20

What: Includes sorghum syrup making, live bluegrass music, and crafts.

November:

Mule Day Southern Heritage Festival – Calvary

When: Nov. 2

What: Mule shows, arts, crafts, and Southern food.

Chastain Park Arts Festival – Atlanta

When: Nov. 4-5

What: Fine arts festival featuring local and regional artists, live music, and food.

December:

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

When : Nov. 28 - Dec. 23, 2024 (Select nights)

Where : Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What : A festive light display with holiday-themed activities, perfect for the whole family.

North Georgia Holiday Spectacular

When : Dec. 20-23, 2024

Where : The Colonnade Theatre, Ringgold

What : A high-energy musical production featuring singers, dancers, and festive performances.

Christmas Jubilee & Parade of Lights