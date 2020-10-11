Falcons fire GM Thomas Dimitroff, head coach Dan Quinn

It now looks like the speculation on Falcons head coach Dan Quinn future is true. After 5 years and a failed trip to the Super Bowl, Quinn has been fired. The move comes after the Falcons have gone 0-5 for the first time since 1997.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff also was cut loose by the organization.

The moves came hours after the Falcons started 0-5 for the first time since 1997, which included becoming the first team in NFL history to squander fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.

Quinn became the second coach to be fired during the season in Arthur Blank’s 18 years as owner. He is the second NFL coach this season to lose his job after Houston’s Bill O’Brien was dismissed following an 0-4 start.

A statement tweeted on the franchise's official Twitter account read:

"General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank quickly issues a statement on Twitter that reads:

"For many years, they have represented me, our team, organization, and Atlant with class, commitment, and all the passion you would want in the leaders of a team."

The decisive game for Quinn was a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, leaving him with an overall record of 43-42 but just 14-23 since the beginning of the 2018 season. He was 3-2 in two postseason appearances.

No word on who would take over Quinn's duties, but it likely would be offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter or defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on an interim basis.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons in 2015 after a highly successful run as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, highlighted by two straight trips to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

