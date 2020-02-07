Facebook’s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

article

Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts appeared to be hacked Friday afternoon.

A tweet, which was posted on the @Facebook Twitter account, said “Hi, we are O u r M i n e.”

“Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter,” the tweet continued. “to improve your accounts security Contact us: contact@o u r m i n e .org”

“For security services visit: o u r m i n e. org,” the tweet ended with.

Facebook’s Instagram account also appeared to be compromised, with the same logo posted as photos for eight posts.

Twitter confirmed the hack, according to a BuzzFeed reporter’s tweet.

"Confirming the account was hacked through a third-party platform. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," Twitter said in the tweet.

Facebook did not immediately respond for comment.

Last month, OurMine claimed responsibility for the hack of multiple official social media accounts belonging to the NFL and its teams, including the Buffalo Bills' Facebook account and the official Twitter pages for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers.

The same hacker group OurMine also hacked the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2016.

“Hey, it’s OurMine,we are testing your security,” the tweet read.

That same year, OurMine appeared to hack Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s semi-dormant Twitter account @finkd.

At the time, the now-suspended @_OurMine_ account tweeted at Zuckerberg, “Hey @finkd we got access to your Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest, we are just testing your security, please dm us.”

Zuckerberg’s account then tweeted, “_OurMine_ No you didn’t. Go away, skids.”

OurMine was also behind cyber attacks on organizations such as Vevo and Wikileaks, as well as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.