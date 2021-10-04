Expand / Collapse search
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experience outages, according to reports

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook and its apps Instagram and Whatsapp appeared to be experiencing issues on Monday morning that resulted in connection trouble and the inability to load newsfeeds for many users, according to reports.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 11:45 a.m. ET. The largest issue appeared to be centered on Facebook itself with more than 86,000 people reporting problems with the website and the server connection.

Instagram had also received more than 67,000 reports of issues, as well as other Facebook-owned apps like WhatsApp and Facebook messenger.

Many Instagram users, about 44%, reported issues with the app, according to the site. Most Facebook users — 80% — reported trouble with the website, according to DownDetector.

64a11b66-In this photo illustration the Whatsapp, Telegram, Signal,

FILE - This photo illustration shows several social media app icons displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 