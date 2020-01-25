FAA: Two dead after single engine plane crashed in Coweta County
The FAA and NTSB are investigating after two people died in a single engine plane crashed late Saturday afternoon in Coweta County.
According to investigators, a Mustang 2 aircraft crashed into the woods about a half mile from the Big T Airport in Senoia.
Additional details on the passenger’s identities were not immediately available.
The NTSB is working to learn what caused the accident.
