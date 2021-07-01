Police: Woman injured in shooting in northwest Atlanta

article

A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot while riding in a car in northwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened on Ezra Church Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, two men with assault-style weapons fired shots at a silver Chevy Malibu.

A 55-year-old woman who was in the car was shot. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the gunmen.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.