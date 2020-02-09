Expect flash flooding through Tuesday evening

The heavy rain across north Georgia will cause floodings along rivers, lakes, streams, streets, and low-lying areas.

Tuesday morning's commute is expected to be a mess. Some school districts across north Georgia have opted to either close for the day or delay their school start times.

Due to the threat for hours of torrential rain Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening, most of north Georgia will be under a Flash Flood Watch.

Some areas will receive over three inches of rain and that will cause additional flooding problems in those areas.

The heaviest rain and flooding threat will be in north Georgia.

In addition to the hours of rain, there is already a concern for strong to severe storms on Wednesday into Thursday.

If the timing stays the same as what we are seeing in the models now, our strongest storms will arrive just before sunrise on Thursday morning.

Numerous creeks, streams, and rivers will come out of their banks. And watch for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Once the mainline of storms moves through Thursday afternoon, we will see a break in the rain on Valentine's Day.

