Ex-Gwinnett officer set to testify against partner at 2017 assault trial

The trial is set to begin Monday for a former Gwinnett County police officer charged after an encounter during a traffic stop.

The charges stem from a 2017 cellphone video that showed an encounter involving two Gwinnett County officers that ended with both of them fired from their jobs and accused of aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

Investigators say the videos posted to the internet captures former officer Robert McDonald kicking 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop in April of 2017. At the time, Hollins was not armed and in handcuffs.

MORE: Former Gwinnett County police officer convicted of aggravated assault, battery

McDonald's supervisor, former Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni was also charged related to a separate video, which shows him hitting Hollins in the face as the man first exited his vehicle with his hands up.

Former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni is expected to testify against Robert McDonald.

Advertisement

At the time, Bongiovanni's attorney told FOX 5 that the former officer followed proper procedures.

"It's an elbow shoulder strike. It's an FBI-taught technique to do what happened, in this case, to turn the suspect around to be patted down for weapons," Attorney Mike Puglise said.

RELATED: Driver speaks about viral encounter with former Gwinnett County police officers

Since then, Bongiovanni pleaded no contest to the charges, striking a deal with prosecutors. He is now expected to testify against McDonald.

Bongiovanni served six months in work release, followed by five months in home confinement. He's is currently on probation for 10 years.

MORE: Former Gwinnett officers surrender following video surfacing