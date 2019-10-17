Embattled Atlanta school chief sends signal to supporters to keep fighting for her to remain at helm

The embattled school chief in Atlanta sends a signal to supporters that they can keep on fighting for her to remain in charge.

The public campaign by many answers a decision by the school board to replace Dr. Meria Carstarphen when her contract ends next June.

The school leader made an address to the Atlanta Press Club. She recited, as expected, progress the children have made in the schools. Both tests scores and college admittance have, on average, gone up over the last five years.

Sprinkled in among the media representatives, were residents. Some who back the school superintendent, referenced polling data showing a significant percentage of school parents believe she should be hired back.

"I have had five solid evaluations in five years," Carstarphen reminded those in attendance.

The superintendent was asked about a possible different role. Some of her supporters are suggesting that if the school board members stand pat on their decision, they could support a Carstarphen run for mayor.

Advertisement

She was asked about that after her speech. Carstarphen gave a hesitant response. She said she had not thought about the next step, but she did not say no to the idea.