Embattled Hoschton Mayor resigns
HOSCHTON, Ga. - Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly resigned during a special meeting Saturday.
Former Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly
The City Administrator Dale Hall also submitted a resignation, but was ultimately terminated based on cause, according to a statement from Acting Mayor Pro Temp Adam Ledbetter.
Former Hoschton City Administrator Dale Halle
Ledbetter went on to say, "Mayor Theresa Kenerly also resigned after what Ledbetter called a "seven month fiasco" after making commments that the city was not ready for a black administrator". Kenerly had previously lost a legal battle to stave off a recall election.
These end of tenures come just days after Hoschton Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland stepped down.
Former Hoschton Mayor Pro Temp Jim Cleveland
Cleveland sparked controversy when he said as a Christian he didn’t believe in interracial marriage.
“I still don’t believe it’s a good idea for whites and blacks to marry but I am as antiracist as anybody,” said Cleveland in October.
An election is scheduled for March to fill these vacancies. Ledbtter said city officials will go before a Jackson County Superior Court in hopes of being granted permission to "function as a city".