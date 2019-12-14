Embattled Hoschton Mayor resigns

Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly resigned during a special meeting Saturday.

The City Administrator Dale Hall also submitted a resignation, but was ultimately terminated based on cause, according to a statement from Acting Mayor Pro Temp Adam Ledbetter.

Ledbetter went on to say, "Mayor Theresa Kenerly also resigned after what Ledbetter called a "seven month fiasco" after making commments that the city was not ready for a black administrator". Kenerly had previously lost a legal battle to stave off a recall election.

These end of tenures come just days after Hoschton Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland stepped down.

Cleveland sparked controversy when he said as a Christian he didn’t believe in interracial marriage.

“I still don’t believe it’s a good idea for whites and blacks to marry but I am as antiracist as anybody,” said Cleveland in October.

An election is scheduled for March to fill these vacancies. Ledbtter said city officials will go before a Jackson County Superior Court in hopes of being granted permission to "function as a city".