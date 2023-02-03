Elon Musk cleared of any wrongdoing on claims of defrauding investors over 2018 tweets

article

Elon Musk has been cleared of any wrongdoing on claims he defrauded Tesla investors, reports say.

Musk was accused of defrauding investors after tweeting he was considering taking the company private more than four years ago after he said he secured funding to make such a deal.

The verdict comes by the nine jurors after less than two hours of deliberating after the three-week trial, The Associated Press reported.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.