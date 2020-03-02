Eatonton to be without usable water for up to 2 days due to main break, cancels school

The city of Eatonton will be without useable water for what could be two days due to a significant water main break, officials said. Putnam County Schools has decided to close Tuesday as a result.

Teachers and students should not report to school Tuesday, but 12-month employees should report to Putnam County High School.

The break happened Monday on the railroad right of way off Hambone Holle Drive, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. As a result, most residents and businesses inside the city limits are suffering a total water outage.

ESG Operations, Inc., the company that manages the Eatonton Putnam Water & Sewer Authority System, says that limited service should be restored within 8 to 10 hours. However, that limited service will not be for water to be personally consumed.

ESG advises that it will be 36 to 48 hours before the water will be safe to drink.

