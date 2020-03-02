Eatonton to be without usable water for up to 2 days due to main break

The City of Eatonton will be without useable water for what could be two days due to a significant water main break, officials said.

The break happened Monday on the railroad right of way off Hambone Holle Drive, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. As a result, most residents and businesses inside the city limits are suffering a total water outage.

ESG Operations, Inc., the company that manages the Eatonton Putnam Water & Sewer Authority System, says that limited service should be restored within 8 to 10 hours. However, that limited service will not be for water to be personally consumed.

ESG advises that it will be 36 to 48 hours before the water will be safe to drink.

