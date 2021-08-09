Driver extracted from car after collision with dump truck, police say

article

Atlanta police said a man was trapped in his car after an accident on Monday at Donald Lee Hollowell and Peak Road.

Police said the man is alert and conscious.

Police said the collision involved a pick-up truck and a dump truck.

The driver in the pickup was stuck inside but has been extricated, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

_____

