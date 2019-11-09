Driver shot and killed at DeKalb County apartments

A deadly shooting in DeKalb County ended with a car crashing into an electrical utility box Saturday night at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

According to DeKalb County police a male victim was shot in the parking lot of the Covington Glen apartments and tried to get away before crashing into the electrical box.

Covington Glen apartments are located in the 5800 block of Covington Highway.

Witnesses told police that several gunshots were heard and the power went out.

Details on the suspected shooter were not immediately available.

Investigators are working to learn more.

