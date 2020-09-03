Driver killed in head on collision in Paulding County

A driver involved in a head-on collision in Paulding County died, Georgia State Patrol confirmed Thursday night.

SKY FOX 5 was over the scene on GA Highway 61 around 6:30 pm.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevy Cobalt crossed over the centerline and hit a vehicle.

The driver of the Cobalt later died in a hospital.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said a 7-year-old in the second vehicle suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.