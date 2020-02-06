Downed trees, flooding concerns as severe storms roll through north Georgia

North Georgia saw widespread damage and flooding Thursday morning as severe storms capable of producing a tornado ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and surrounding counties.

In Gordon County, at least seven structures were damaged from strong winds. Fortunately no one was injured.

The National Weather Service said it would be out to survey the damage to determine if a tornado moved through the area.

In Dunwoody, stron winds brought down a tree onto a car as it was traveling along Interstate 285 eastbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The car suffered significat damage. Thankfully the driver was unharmed.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for most of the FOX 5 viewing area until 1 p.m. Friday.

The storms have dumped large amounts of rain across the Atlanta viewing area, causing widespread flooding. In Cherokee County, Union Hill Road near Marvin Land Road was closed due to water across the roadway.

Flood waters also overtook Wright’s Mill Road, forcing the road to close. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of water rushing over the road, tracking in debris.

Several north Georgia counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Once the rain and storms sweep out, much colder air will blast in on Friday. It won't be impossible to see a few flurries flying over the north Georgia mountains early in the day. Friday will be windy with highs only in the 40s.