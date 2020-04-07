Double murder suspect escapes from Georgia police

A double murder suspect has escaped from police custody in South Fulton.

Isaih Alexander Williams, 18, escaped from the South Fulton Police precinct on Old National Highway Monday night by manipulating locks, officials said.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He's described as a black male, 5'7" and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the red Air Jordan symbol, black pants, and red Nike Foamposite shoes.

Police say Williams is wanted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm, escape, and burglary.

Both Clayton County and Fulton County residents are being urged to be on alert since Old National Highway borders Clayton County.

Anyone with information on the double murder suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.