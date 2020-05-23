Domestic violence situation, DeKalb SWAT investigates

DeKalb SWAT units are investigating after a possible domestic violence situation at a DeKalb County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

A large police presence was seen outside a home in Redan Saturday evening.

According to investigators, police went to the home around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned some sort of dispute led up to a son possibly shooting at his mother while she was getting out of a car.

SWAT vehicles, a SWAT robot, and DeKalb County police officers were seen outside homes near Covent Way and Panola Road.

Police described the suspect as a 23-year-old black male. Police are searching for the suspect, he faces assault charges.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.