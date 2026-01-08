Domestic-related shooting investigation underway in Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies are investigating a domestic-related shooting reported Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood.
What we know:
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:07 a.m. to the 3000 block of Setters Trail after reports of a person who had been shot. Authorities said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that a child was present at the time.
What we don't know:
It is not known whom was involved or if anyone was injured.
What's next:
Officials say the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available.
FOX 5 Atlanta has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story.