Domestic-related shooting investigation underway in Rockdale County

Rockdale County deputies are investigating a domestic-related shooting reported Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:07 a.m. to the 3000 block of Setters Trail after reports of a person who had been shot. Authorities said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that a child was present at the time.

What we don't know:

It is not known whom was involved or if anyone was injured.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available.

