Expand / Collapse search

Domestic-related shooting investigation underway in Rockdale County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 8, 2026 2:20pm EST
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 5

SKYFOX photo

The Brief

    • Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Setters Trail.
    • The incident involved a domestic dispute with a child present.
    • The investigation is ongoing and details remain limited.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies are investigating a domestic-related shooting reported Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:07 a.m. to the 3000 block of Setters Trail after reports of a person who had been shot. Authorities said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that a child was present at the time.

What we don't know:

It is not known whom was involved or if anyone was injured. 

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available.

FOX 5 Atlanta has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. 

Rockdale CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews