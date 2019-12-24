Dog owner faces charges after attacking customer, dog at pet store

A dog owner faces charges after witnesses said a pit bull attacked a Petco employee, a customer and another dog at the Petco in Sandy Springs on Roswell road

According to police, a customer brought a pit bull to the store but some point the dog managed to get away.

FOX 5 News spoke to one witness who didn’t want to be identified, about the chaotic scene

“Everybody was flustered. They told us what exactly happened and how one of the groomers was bitten so badly she had to go to the hospital,” said one customer.

FOX 5 News also spoke to the lady who snapped this photo of the dog right after the incident

“There was a pit bull in a crate outside, there was police officer and a lady standing with the pit bull,” said Angie Dumler.

According to police, the owner now faces charges.

“You are responsible for your actions,” said one customer.

Regardless, this incident has left many pet owners fearful.

“We come here all the time and we don’t feel safe now,” said the customer.

“It could have been my kids or my dog,” said Dumler.

FOX 5 News reached out to Petco for a statement but had not heard back as of Tuesday evening.