Deputies: Three missing Seffner children may be with mother who threatened to harm them, herself

A statewide alert has been issued for three children from Seffner who went missing Sunday. Deputies said they could be traveling with their mother who threated to harm herself and her daughters.

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for 8-year-old Iyana Sailor, 4-year-old Nahlia Wade, and 1-year-old Noelle Wade. They were last seen shortly after midnight Monday at a mobile home in the 6000 block of Williams Road in Seffner.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the children may be with their mother, 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor. Together, they may be traveling in a green 2006 Honda Ridgeline, FL tag number NKAY80 -- and could be in the Tallahassee area.

Deputies said ShaunQue has made threats to harm herself and the children. No information was provided on whether the mother has custody of the children.

Iyana is described as a black female, 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Nahlia is described as a black female, 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Noelle is described as a black female, 50 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

ShaunQue is described as a black female, 5’7 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to locating missing children. We want to see these young girls returned safely to their home and get their mother help if needed, so we're asking the public to help us find them," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "No tip is too small."



