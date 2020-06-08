Deputies: Suspect assault victim outside Covington wing restaurant

article

Georgia deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect connected to an assault outside of a Covington wings restaurant.

Officials shared surveillance footage shot on Wednesday, June 3 around 9 p.m. outside of Susie's Best Wings on Covington's Salem Road.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified male suspect physically assaulted a victim outside the store.

The man then fled the scene in a white Audi SUV driven by an unidentified woman.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Investigator Clinton French at 678-625-1429.