Deputies searching for missing elderly Georgia woman

Deputies in Cherokee County need your help in the search for an elderly woman who has gone missing.

Deputies need your help finding 75-year-old Ruby Harris. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff says that 75-year-old Ruby Harris was last seen walking near Oak Way in the Falls of Cherokee off Sixes Road.

Officials described Ruby as 4’8” and approximately 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with a heart on it and pink sweat pants.

If you see Ruby or know anything that could help police, please call 911.