Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Barrow County girl

article

Deputies in Barrow County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kouertlyn McKenzie Frazier was last seen in the 2400 block of Sunflower Drive in Hoschton on Monday around midnight, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

Frazier is described by deputies as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with dark braided hair, and brown eyes. She may have been wearing large loop earrings.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.