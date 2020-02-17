Deputies searching for 10-year-old Florida girl, Ring camera captures her last known whereabouts

article

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says that 10-year-old Haiden Navarro-Escobar is missing from the Sante Fe Hills neighborhood.

They said that she was last seen on Sunday evening before going to bed. Her grandmother went to check on just after midnight and she was gone.

A neighbor reportedly was able to obtain a video of the juvenile on his Ring camera at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday. She was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and what deputies believe is a Jojo Siwa backpack.

It is not known where the juvenile may have gone, deputies said.

They ask though that if you have any information regarding Haiden's whereabouts, please contact Detective Morris at 352-316-1390.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.