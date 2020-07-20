Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Carroll County girl

article

Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Layla Weathers was last seen Sunday at her home along Tributary Court in Villa Rica, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies describe Weathers as having an olive complexion, being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she has a scar on her left thigh of a tribal symbol she carved on her skin. She was last seen wearing a pair of black and white VANS shoes. She may be traveling with a pillow in a tan pillowcase and a medium blue backpack.

Layla Weathers (Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Weathers suffers from depression and has made overtures of suicide in the past, deputies say. Her family is extremely worried about her, deputies say.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or Investigator Ametrice Jackson at 770-830-5916 ext. 2253 immediately.