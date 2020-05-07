Deputies search for missing 12-year-old Barrow County girl

article

Deputies in Barrow County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alana Helen Padovano was last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m. in Winder, according to authorities.

Padovano is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 189 pounds, with blue eyes, and wavy brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not released.

Anyone who sees her should call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office or 911.