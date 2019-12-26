Deputies searching for missing Hall County teenager

Deputies in Hall County are asking the public’s help in keeping an eye out for a missing teenager.

Jordan Faith Strickland (Hall County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Jordan Faith Strickland, 15, was last seen at her home in the Mulberry Preserve/Elizabeth Lane area around 11 p.m. Christmas Day.

Deputies describe Strickland as being 5-feet-5-inches, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing rainbow-colored Vans brand shoes.

Deputies said Strickland “may be in an emotionally imbalanced state.”

Anyone who sees Strickland or had information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at 470-623-0299 or 911.