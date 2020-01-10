Deputies say woman stolen server's car, was arrested later

A woman faces charges in two jurisdictions after police say she stole a restaurant employee's car.

Police say Latoshia Williams stole her server's car keys Thursday night at the Taco Mac on Cumming Highway in Canton.

According to the incident report, the victim tracked her car's GPS and immediately called 911.

Within minutes, Cherokee County deputies say they spotted the vehicle and forced her into the median on Interstate 575.

According to the incident report, deputies found stolen goods and an open bottle of wine in the car.

Williams was charged with DUI and theft.